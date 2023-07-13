PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Paola spoke with Kelsey Cunningham and her five-year-old son Kamden, aka The Mullet kid!

Kamden, who’s from Swoyersville, has taken the internet by storm with his stylish hair straight from the ’80s!

In honor of Kamden’s visit, Chris sports a mullet himself!

Kamden and Kelsey explain how his signature style came about.

Images Courtesy of Kelsey Cunningham

Kamden is also a contestant in the 2023 USA Mullet Championships, MidMullet Kids Division.

The competition is also a fundraiser for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit organization which works to provide homes for veterans.

Courtesy: Kelsey Cunningham

Make sure to vote for Kamden by July 16th at mulletchamp.com.

To see more of Kamden, search Kamden Cunningham – The Kammander Mullet on Facebook.