PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, a celebrity visited the show: Mr. Chunkers, the mascot of Tiny Trends Consignment Shop in Luzerne and the star of two children’s books.

Chris spoke with Kellie Rhiel, the author of the Mr. Chunkers books, and Kayla Marcos from Tiny Trends Consignment Shop in Luzerne.

Kellie and Kayla talk about what it’s like to work with Mr. Chunkers, and recall the time that he met his hero: The Easter Bunny.

They also describe what Easter is like for their families.

Check out some pages from the new Mr. Chunkers book below.

Buy the Mr. Chunkers books, Mr. Chunkers’s Busy Day and The Easy Bunny Easter with Mr. Chunkers, on Amazon or at Tiny Trends Consignment Shop in Luzerne.