PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Christopher Vernon, the Movie Meow columnist.

Christopher lists his top ten favorite films of 2023:

  • 10. Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One
  • 9. Oppenheimer
  • 8. Talk To Me
  • 7. The Good Mother
  • 6. Killers of the Flower Moon
  • 5. Priscilla
  • 4. The Holdovers
  • 3. Nyad
  • 2. You Hurt My Feelings
  • 1. Saltburn

Chris has actually met Diana Nyad, the real life swimmer who inspired the film Nyad!

For more information, find @TheMovieMeow on Facebook.