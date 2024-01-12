PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Christopher Vernon, the Movie Meow columnist.
Christopher lists his top ten favorite films of 2023:
- 10. Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One
- 9. Oppenheimer
- 8. Talk To Me
- 7. The Good Mother
- 6. Killers of the Flower Moon
- 5. Priscilla
- 4. The Holdovers
- 3. Nyad
- 2. You Hurt My Feelings
- 1. Saltburn
Chris has actually met Diana Nyad, the real life swimmer who inspired the film Nyad!
