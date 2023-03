PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Movie Meow’s Christopher Vernon ahead of this Sunday’s Oscars.

Chris and Rachel list some popular picks to win the trophy on Sunday, and Christopher either “purrs” if he agrees with the pick, or “hisses” if he disagrees.

Check out how he feels about some of this year’s biggest movie’s chances, including Avatar: The Way of Water, The Whale, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fablemans, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.