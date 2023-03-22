PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Anne Wambold, Burt Scouten, and Bob Geiser from the Mountain Top Historical Society.

Anne, Burt, and Bob talk about their upcoming Sadie Hawkins Dance fundraiser on March 25 at the Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top.

They explain why they chose a Sadie Hawkins Dance, and what the proceeds will be use for.

They also, appropriately, explain the history of the historical society.

After last year’s sellout, the historical society talks about their hopes for this event.

Regular meetings of the Mountain Top Historical Society are held on the fourth Monday of every month at the Ice House in Mountain Top.

For more information, visit the Mountain Top Historical Society’s Facebook page.