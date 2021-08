SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen employees of MyHOUSE Sports Gear in Scott Township, design, market, and ship sports gear around the world. Their specialty is "the singlet" or wrestling uniform, like these worn by the gold medal winners from Cuba.

Elke Myers, director of operations for MyHouse Sports Gear, describes what it's like seeing their work on Olympics athletes.