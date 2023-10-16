PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, spoke with Donna Bernstein from the Misericordia University Fun & Fitness Pilates Class.

Donna lists some of the benefits of Pilates, and even provides a demonstration!

Donna, a certified Pilates teacher, will teach her class at Misericordia University’s Anderson Center.

Her first session will take place from September 12 through October 26, and her second session will take place from October 31 through December 14. n

Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m.

For more information, visit Misericorida.edu/Pilates.