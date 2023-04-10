PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dr. Kelly Jean Kemmerer from the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity and Robin Schneider, emcee of their upcoming She Nailed it! event.

She Nailed It! is an annual all women’s nailing competition that benefits Habitat for Humanity.

The guests explain if you need to buy a ticket in advance to attend, and who can still participate.

They also explain how any one interested in volunteering might get involved, and the Spring repairs people can qualify and apply for.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 21, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Shawnee Inn. Food, wine, and beer will be available.

For more information, visit Habitat for Humanity Monroe County’s website or call 570-216-4390.