PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Arianna Spurlin, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Teen.

Arianna describes the sisterhood between Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Teen and Miss Wilkes-Barre Scranton, who visited PA live! last week.

Arianna discusses her community service initiative, Unshakeable. Unshakeable words to raise money for the American Parkinson’s Disease Association. Arianna explains why this is an important cause for her.

Arianna has also written a kids book, Pop with Parkinson’s.

Arianna, whose talent is dancing, explains how long she has been dancing, and describes some of her performances.

In the video below, Arianna teaches Chris and Rachel a thing or two about dancing.

For more information, find @UnnshaekablePD or @MissWilkesMarreScrantonsTeenPA on Instagram.