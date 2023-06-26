PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and the Medeks spoke with Lizzie Shacklett, the newly crowned Miss Pennsylvania’s Teen 2023.

Ahead of representing Pennsylvania on the national stage in the Miss America’s Teen competition, Lizzie visits PA live! to talk about her time in the competition.

She describes what the pageant was like, as well as her favorite part.

Images Courtesy of: Lizzie Shacklett

She also explains Irish Dance, her talent for the competition. Lizzie is even ranked seventh in the world for Irish Dance.

She also talks about her community service initiative, Literacy is Lit, and how she promotes it. She even wrote a book of her own, titled I Read Before Bed.

She also explains what the role of Miss Pennsylvania’s Teen actually is, and how it will prepare her for Miss America’s Teen in January.

In the video below, Chris, the Medeks, and Lizzie play a pageant theme game, answering some classic pageant questions on air.

For more information, follow @missamericasteenpa on Instagram or visit misspa.org.