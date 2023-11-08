PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Miss Northeastern Pennsylvania, Cara Mia Hogan.

Cara Mia discusses her platform, Keep Moving With MS, which benefits people suffering from Multiple Sclerosis, or MS.

MS is a personal cause for Cara Mia, as her mother was diagnosed when Cara Mia was young, so Cara Mia has acted as her mother’s caretaker for many years.

Make sure to attend Walk MS in May to show your support!

She also lists some events coming up, and describes her experience with the NEPA Scholarship Competition.

For more information, find @MissNortheasternPA and @KeepMovingWithMs on Social Media.