PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Arianna Spurlin, Miss Luzerne County’s Teen 2023.

Arianna discusses her experience as Miss Luzerne County’s Teen 2023 so far.

She also talks about a children’s book she wrote, Pop with Parkinson’s. As an advocate for those with Parkinson’s Disease, Arianna is passionate about this story.

She also lists some upcoming events that she will be participating in, and describes her favorite part about being involved with Miss America Organization.

To learn more or contact Arianna, follow her Instagram, her TikTok, and her Facebook Page.