PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Audrey Whisman, Miss District of Columbia Teen Volunteer.

Audrey, a Freshman at Gettysburg College, tells the story of how she became involved in Pageantry.

Audrey’s initiatives have raised a cumulative total of $76,000. She discusses her S.E.R.V.E initiative, which has reached 2,450 elementary school children.

Audrey also describes how she’s preparing for the national paegent.

For more information, find @AudreyWhismanOfficial and @MissDCTeenVol on Instagram. To book Audrey for appearances, email AudreyWhisman01@gmail.com.