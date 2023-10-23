PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Ken Chertow, head coach of new Misericordia University’s women’s wrestling team.

Ken, an Olympic Athlete, was recently hired, so he’s excited to rebuild the team this year.

Ken talks about his experiences wrestling at Penn State and the Olympics, and explains how the sport has changed his life.

Ken also discusses his past career as a coach, and lists what some of the Misericordia wrestlers are up to now.

For more information, visit athletics.misericordia.edu/sports/womens-wrestling.

For more on Ken, visit KenChertow.com.