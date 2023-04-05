PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jim Pierson, the Dean at Misericordia College of Business.

Dean Pierson talks about his article on predatory lending in the American Bar Association Magazine.

He explains predatory lending, how he became interested in the area, and why he thinks it’s an important area to address.

He also talks about some fin-tech innovations and future challenges that consumers need to be cautious of, such as Buy Now, Pay Later, Earned Wage Access, and Training Repayment Agreement Provisions, or TRAPS.

For more information, contact Dean Pierson by calling him at 570-647-6127.