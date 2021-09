MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Burger King on Pocono Boulevard in Mount Pocono was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle striking a tank.

The Monroe County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an SUV with an attached camper struck the Burger King's propane tank, which fell off its supports and punctured a hole in the line leading from the tank, just before 11:00 a.m. The valve for the tank and supply line were quickly turned off.