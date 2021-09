WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday in court, Judge Vough told Harold David Haulman III “you are evil” and it was his job to make sure Haulman could never hurt another person.

Haulman was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty to the brutal murders of Erica Shultz and Tianna Philips.