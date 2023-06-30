PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with John Brown, Jim Eves, and Craig Olmar from the Millville Fire Company.

John and Jim talk about the upcoming 94th annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival, which will take place from June 30th until July 8th and offers free admission.

They also explain how the proceeds from the carnival will help them fight fires.

They also list some of the carnival attractions. Some are more kid-friendly, like a Ferris wheel, a merry-go round, and a train ride, while adults can enjoy live, non-stop music every night of the carnival.

They also bring Chris some snacks, including peanuts and their world famous caramel popcorn!

For more information, visit millvillefirecompany.com/carnivalinformation.htm.