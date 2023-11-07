PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jennifer Ducharme from the Milford Theater’s upcoming production of Company and Lorenzo Medico from Artic Entertainment.

Company: A Musical Comedy by Stephen Sondheim is the first show to dance its way onto the Milford Theater’s newly renovated stage.

Jennifer and Lorenzo gush about the show’s talented cast, and can’t want to see what else comes from the Milford Theater.

Although Company is set in the 70s, it’s very relevant to today’s world.

While you catch the show, make sure to explore the town of Milford!

Make sure to catch Company on November 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 8:00 p.m. or November 12 and 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Milford Theater.