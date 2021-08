SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning this evening, "The Electric City" in Lackawanna County becomes "Jazz City" as the annual Jazz Festival kicks off at multiple sites including the historic Ritz Theater on Wyoming Avenue.

"Well, the ritz is going to be hopping tonight that is for sure. It's just incredible to have the jazz festival just kind of take over downtown this weekend. We are going to have music here under the marquee at the Ritz Theater here right on Wyoming Avenue. And then later in the evening, we might actually pull into our black box cafe," said Sheri Melcher, Director at the Historic Ritz Theater.