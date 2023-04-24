PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris, Rachel, and a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift spoke with Kara Hart and Frankie Warren from Cumulus Radio Group.

Kara explains that Cumulus has a pair of high demand Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour tickets for May 13th, and that, in order to win the tickets, you must participate in a Taylor-themed clock stop.

Listeners must look for 13 clocks which have been strategically placed in 13 different locations. Anyone who finds them should share pictures of at least eight clocks onto Facebook or Instagram, tagging the businesses where they found the clocks, as well as hot971radio, using the hashtag #midnightshot971.

The winner will be randomly selected and announced on air at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 8th.

Chris, Rachel, and Kara also play Taylor trivia in the clip below.

Find the clocks at one of the following businesses: