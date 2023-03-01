PA live — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kyle Mitchell, an international mental heath advocate, Ted-X speaker, social media influencer, and, as of recently, author.

Kyle shares his passion for solving problems caused by poor mental health, especially in teens and youth, on PA live! He hopes to reach one million teens with his work.

Kyle opens up about his own struggles with anxieties, and gives advice on how to begin the conversation.

He also talks about what motivates him, the importance of destigmatizing mental health, and what parents can do for their teens who may be struggling.

Kyle also gives a preview of his upcoming book, 10 Minutes to Feel Less Anxious: How to Be Proactive With Your Mental Health and Anxiety, on sale March 31.

To preorder Kyle’s book, feellessanxious.com.