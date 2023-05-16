PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Morgan Granlund, Program Manager at the Center for Community Resources. Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Morgan provides a refresher on the services available throughout Lycoming and Clinton counties.
Mental Health Awareness Month with Center for Community Resources
by: Chris Bohinski
