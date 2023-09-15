PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brad Reiss from Crunch Fitness Scranton.

For this Fitness Friday, Rachel and Brad discuss the role that fitness plays in mental health.

Crunch Scranton encourages their members to think about “why” they go to the gym, and Brad explains that the correlation between mentality and physicality.

Crunch Scranton also offers day-care services for parents, so that child care is no longer a barrier for caregivers who want to prioritize their health.

Then, in the video below, Rachel and Brad gear up! Crunch offers an awesome array of clothing and accessories, as well as some specialty protein shakes! Delicious! You can also learn how to partner you small business with Crunch!

For more information, visit CrunchScranton.com or call 570-955-0881.