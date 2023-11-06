PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with the talented cast of the Schuylkill Ballet Theatre’s upcoming performance of The Nutcracker: Elizabeth Mumbauer (“Clara”), Jenna Reber (“Sugar Plum Fairy,”), Amber Ulsh (“Snow Queen”), and Isabella Korell (“Dew Drop Fairy).

The guests perform “Nutcracker Medley.”

At each performance of the Schuylkill Ballet Theatre’s 44th anniversary Nutcracker performance, you have the opportunity for photos and autographs with the amazing performers!

Make sure to come out to Clara’s Christmas Party on November 11, where your kids can meet and dance with the ballerinas.

Catch The Nutcracker on November 24, 25, and 26 at the Schuylkill Haven High School Auditorium. Purchase your tickets at SchuylkillBallet.com/Ticket-Store.