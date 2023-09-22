PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Marquita Peck, author of The Ugly Ducklin Story, as well as Angela Ward, Marquita’s mother

The Ugly Ducklin Story is an incredible journey in verse, exploring self-worth and finding yourself despite the pressures of media and society.

Marquita reads a piece of her book on the show.

Marquita describes her writing journey.

Marquita will be holding a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 p.m., so be sure to come out and take home a signed copy of The Ugly Ducklin Story.

You can also purchase a copy of The Ugly Ducklin Story on Amazon.

For more information on the book signing, visit the Facebook Event.