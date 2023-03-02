PA live — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel visited Bear Creek Community Charter School and Lehman Jackson Elementary School for Read Across America.

First, Rachel stopped by Mrs. Harry’s and Miss Melissa’s kindergarten class in Bear Creek to read Maybe you Should Fly a Jet! Maybe You Should Be a Vet! by Dr. Seuss. To make the trip extra special, Miss Melissa is Rachel’s mom! She then brought the book to Lehman Jackson Elementary School, her alma matter, to read to first graders.

Since Maybe you Should Fly a Jet! Maybe You Should Be a Vet! is about making your professional dreams, Rachel and the kindergarteners talked about what they want to be when they grow up. Rachel told the kids to dream big, and they ended up dreaming BIG!

Read Across America was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday, intended to get kids excited about reading. For more information, visit the National Education Association’s website.