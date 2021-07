DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police in Duryea are looking for the person they stole two horns from train engines parked in the borough last weekend.

According to police, two horns/hornblasters from two separate engines were removed and stolen between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 26.