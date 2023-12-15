PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Chrissy Paez, Merchandise Manager for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift for a Penguins fan, or if you’re trying to convert someone to Pens fandom, Chrissy displays some cool Pens merch to make everyone smile (…except the other team!).

The Pens’ staff acts as models for the merch! Niko shows off a Festive Knit Pom Hat, Dave wears a Heavy Weight Sherpa Blanket, and Allie sports (no pun intended) a Women’s Sherpa jacket!

Make sure you head to the Penguins games to take some of these fantastic holiday presents home. The next game will take place Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena against the Rochester Americans.

For more information, visit WBSPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS (7387).