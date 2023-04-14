PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Christian Michl Brown, Dianna Brown, and James Brown, co-owners of The Brown Initiative, and Todd Snee, lead guitarist and bassist for Meet Me on Marcie.

The guests explain that the Brown Initiative is a Scranton-based performing arts group who aim to bring a fresh, unique style of entertainment to NEPA and beyond.

They also talk about their upcoming 1st Annual Spring Live Music and Dance Concert, which will be held on May 6 at the Diocese of Scranton Pastoral Center at 7:00 p.m. and on May 13 in Covington Township at North Pocono High School at 7:00 p.m.

They also describe some other fun upcoming live music gigs, including some Meet Me on Marcie performances.

For more information, visit the Brown Initiative’s website.