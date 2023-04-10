PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Patrick Duffy, aka Bobby Ewing on Dallas, and Linda Purl, aka Fonzie’s girlfriend Ashley on Happy Days, about their new, delicious product: Duffy’s Dough.

Patrick and Linda talk about how Duffy’s Dough, a company that sells dehydrated sourdough bread starter kits, came to be.

They also explain what it feels like to take a leap of faith as first time entrepreneurs after having worked as actors for so long.

They also talk about their Mother’s Day fundraiser.

For more information, visit Duffy’s Doughs’ website.