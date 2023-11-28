PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Maille McNicholas, Miss Luzerne County’s Teen 2024.

Maille describes how she felt during the competition, and when she won her title.

Maille’s initiative, ReMARKable You, works to remove the stigma regarding birthmarks. Maille says that what makes us different makes us beautiful.

Maille teases some upcoming plans for the initiative, including the PA Purple Polka Dot Race, and even a kids book, titled No More Leggings for Lainey.

For more information, visit TheRemarkableYou.org or find @MissLuzerneCountysTeenPA and @project.remarkableyou on Social Media.