PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - An on-ramp that provides access to Interstate 81 Northbound and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be temporarily closed starting Friday night.

According to a release from PennDOT, the ramp in Pittston Township will be undergoing routine paving which will last from Friday night at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.