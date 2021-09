LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It's the end of an era at Pocono Raceway. One of the track's two NASCAR races will hit the road next year.

The news shocked many after decades of racing at the Tricky Triangle. For nearly four decades, Pocono Raceway was home to a pair of NASCAR weekends, and up until last year, there were still two Cup Series races per season in Long Pond.