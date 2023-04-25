PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Ryan Hogan from the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Drug & Alcohol Program.

Ryan explains what Nitazene and Xylazines are, and explains why he things these drugs are used so commonly throughout the area.

He also describes some of the programs the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Drug & Alcohol Program offers to help those who may be strugglign.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction and needs help, visit luzernecounty.org/370/Drug-Alcohol.