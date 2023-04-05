PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dave Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation.

Dave talks about the Luzerne Foundation Community Awards, and lists some of the winners:

Volunteers in Medicine was awarded the Nonprofit Champion award.

DiscoverNEPA was awarded the Business Champion award.

Alan Stout was awarded the Volunteer Champion award.

Chris Bohinski was awarded the 40 Below Innovator Champion award.

Photos Courtesy of the Luzerne Foundation

Congratulations to Chris and all of the wonderful winners.

The awards ceremony will take place Thursday, April 13, at the Westmoreland Club.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.