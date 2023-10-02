PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sherry Emershat and Bill Lewis from the Luzerne County Historical Society.

Saturday, October 7, is History Day in Luzerne County.

History Day will feature discussions and presentations about our county’s past, including the following topics:

Portrait of Frances Slocum (1839)

Reconstruction of the Fort of the Forty (1878)

Timothy Pickering – Creator of Luzerne County

The Old Fell House (c. 1865)

The Frederick Stegmaier Mansion (c. 1885)

Breaker Boys play football (c. 1900)

Interior of Hotel Sterling (c. 1920)

Interior of Courtroom, Luzerne County Courthouse (1908)

US Department of Agriculture Poster (1942)

Col. Edmund L. Dana, Luzerne County Historical Society founder

History Day will take place on Sunday, October 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kirby Episcopal House. For more information, visit LuzerneHistory.org or find @LuzerneHistory on Facebook.