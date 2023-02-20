PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lynn from Luzerne County Head Start, a program to help low-income children and families in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Lynn talks about Head Start’s services for pregnant women, children from birth to age five, and their families. Some of these services include building strong relationships, play & creative expression, social & emotional development, early math & science concepts, and language & literacy development.

She also addresses the key stages of a child’s growth.

Lynn encourages anyone interested in the program to visit Luzerne County Head Start’s upcoming open houses on Thursday.

Lynn also describes what separates Head Start from other early childhood education programs.

For more information, visit Luzerne County Head Start’s website or call 570-829-9231.