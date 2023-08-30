PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Brenda Pugh, chairwoman of the Luzerne County Fair, as well as Karlie Marshallick, the first runner up for Luzerne County Fair Queen.

The guests talk about the fair, which runs from Wednesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 10. The fair will take place on 3650 State Route 11 in Dallas.

They describe what you can expect at the fair in terms of entertainment, including Lucy the T-Rex, Rock N Circus Stunt Show, Agri Puppets Show, fireworks, and a variety of exciting musical acts, including Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John, Meatloaf Tribute Featuring Bobby White, the Original Starfires Band, Idol Kings, and Fuzzy Park!.

They also talk about some of the mouth watering food options at the fair!

The guests also list the daily themes. September 6 is Opening Day, September 7 is Senior Citizens Day, September 8 is Friday Food Drive, September 9 is First Responders Appreciation Day, and September 10 is Veteran Appreciation Day.

For more information, visit LuzerneCountyFair.com or call 570-675-3247.