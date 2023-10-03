PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Luzerne County Community College History Legends Martha Pezzino, Jeff Schultz, and Richelle Smith.

The college will he hosting the 31st annual Pennsylvania History Conference on Monday, October 9.i

The conference will focus on Pennsylvania at the Turn of the 20th Centruy.

The guests list some of the topics, including the Lattimer Massacre, and remind viewers how to get their tickets.

The conference will take place on Monday, October 9, at the LCCC Educational Conference center at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, visit Luzerne.edu or call 570-740-0508.