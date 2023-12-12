PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Andrea Bogusko from Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, or NEPMTA.

It’s once again time for Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent! If you’re interested in performing in this county-wide (and a little more) talent show, feel free to send in your audition videos by January 30, 2024.

Money raised from the competition will help fund high school scholarships and Carnegie Hall performances!

The third annual Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent Show will take place on April 7, 2025 at the F.M. Kirby Center.

For more information, visit NEPMTA.org or call 570-881-2118.