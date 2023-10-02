PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Alan Stout and Lindsay Griffin-Boylan from the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame exists so that the Luzerne County Community can feel proud of the successful artists and entertainers that hail from the area.

The guests lists some of the inductees, including the band Breaking Benjamin and Academy Award winning actor Jack Palance!

You can attend the induction ceremony & dinner on October 14 at Mohegan Pennsylvania! You can purchase your tickets at the F.M. Kirby Center, Gallery of Sound, the Times Leader’s website, or by calling 570-931-6132. The event will include musical performances.

Congratulations to all of the inductees!