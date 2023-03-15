PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski from the upcoming Luzerne County and Beyond…Got Talent competition.

The second annual talent show will feature 25 finalists who will perform on the prestigious Kirby Center stage and compete for the top prize. Chris even will perform something himself. All proceeds will benefit the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.

Eddie describes some of the talent featured in this year’s show, and talks about how excited he is for Sunday, March 26, at 1:30 p.m. Eddie also describes his history as a music teacher, and emphasizes the importance of the arts.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit the NPMTA’s website.