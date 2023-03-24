PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Andrea Bogusko and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski from the upcoming Luzerne County and Beyond Got Talent competition.

The second annual area wide talent show, which is a fundraiser for the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, will take place this Sunday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The competition will feature 25 talented finalists competing for the top prizes, including $1,000. While the judges tally the votes, Chris will perform Stevie Wonder’s “You are the Sunshine of my Life.”

The guests talk about how excited they are for the event, and why you should support their cause. They also get excited about hearing the Wilkes University Jazz Ensemble play at the event.

For more information, visit NPMTA’s website.