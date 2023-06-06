PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Amy Feldman and Josh Katyl about Northeast Sight Services’ upcoming Chip in for Sight Golf Tournament.

The Chip in for Sight Golf Tournament will take place at the Wyoming Valley Country Club on June 12th.

Since this is the 10th anniversary of the tournament, Northeast Sight Services will drop 500 golf balls from the sky onto the driving range, and the ball closest to the hole will win $2,500.

They also explain what the proceeds from the event benefit.

For more information, visit Northeast Sight Services’ Facebook page.