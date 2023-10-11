PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Laura Williams, the twenty-year-old Pennsylvanian contestant on the hit NBC singing competition show, The Voice.

Laura recalls the moment she earned that highly coveted four-chair turn after her Blind Audition, after which she received some pretty high praise from pretty big name judges, such as Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. Laura gets chills even thinking about it!

Laura also describes The Voice’s wardrobe process. You can bring some costume pieces from home, while the show provides some extra jewelry and a stylist, for example.

Make sure to vote for Laura this season on The Voice! Tune into the show Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on WBRE.