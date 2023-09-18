PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lori Prashker-Thomas, a local author, speaker, and advocate, as well as Mx. Jacob Kelley, from Mx. Kelley Queer Education.

Both Lori and Jacob have recently written books: Lori’s book, From Mistakes to Miracles: A Jewish Birthmother’s Story of Redemption, Hope, and Healing, puts her personal journey in a new light. Jacob’s book, Tipping is a Must! 100 Tips for a Drag Show, acts as a guidebook to drag.

Both Lori and Jacob will be signing their books at Kingston’s Amberdonia Bakery on Wednesday, September 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., as a a part of the Rainbow Alliance’s Pass the Salt event.

For more information, visit LoriPraskerThomas.com or JuicyWithJake.com. You can also learn more by following @LoriPrashkerThomas and @JuicyWithJake on social media.