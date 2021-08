CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After more than 12 years a piece of history is returned to the Pioneer City just in time for the Pioneer Nights Community Festival.

"We bought this caboose in Vermont twelve years ago. And we have been waiting for this moment for twelve years. Trying to find the right circumstances, and the right condition, and the right placement. And we found it. It's right here by city hall. It's very important for Carbondale because it is a D & H caboose," explains Robert Powell who is President of the Carbondale Historial Society, "the D & H came to life in Carbondale, 200 years ago. And so it is part of our history, and we are bringing it up to date, and it is part of our current Pioneer days celebration. So we are uniting our past history and our present activities in town."