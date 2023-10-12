PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with inclusivity advocate Lizzie Breznay.

Lizzie teaches Chris and Rachel how to make a tasty and easy treat that’s accessible to make this Halloween season: Halloween Monster Eyeballs.

Lizzie also provides some ideas on how to have a more inclusive Halloween this year:

Be aware of sensory concerns, that can be caused by something like fog machines, strobe lights, and sound effects.

Reduce triggers that can cause anxiety, like creepy decorations and scary special effects.

Make sure anyone feels comfortable regardless of their gender identity.

Remove obstacles for disabilities.

Include kids with food allergies or feeding challenges.

Remember, have a happy, and inclusive, Halloween, because nothing is scarier than inaccessibility.