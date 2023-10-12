PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with inclusivity advocate Lizzie Breznay.

Lizzie teaches Chris and Rachel how to make a tasty and easy treat that’s accessible to make this Halloween season: Halloween Monster Eyeballs.

Lizzie also provides some ideas on how to have a more inclusive Halloween this year:

  • Be aware of sensory concerns, that can be caused by something like fog machines, strobe lights, and sound effects.
  • Reduce triggers that can cause anxiety, like creepy decorations and scary special effects.
  • Make sure anyone feels comfortable regardless of their gender identity.
  • Remove obstacles for disabilities.
  • Include kids with food allergies or feeding challenges.

Remember, have a happy, and inclusive, Halloween, because nothing is scarier than inaccessibility.