PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with inclusivity advocate Lizzie Breznay.
Lizzie teaches Chris and Rachel how to make a tasty and easy treat that’s accessible to make this Halloween season: Halloween Monster Eyeballs.
Lizzie also provides some ideas on how to have a more inclusive Halloween this year:
- Be aware of sensory concerns, that can be caused by something like fog machines, strobe lights, and sound effects.
- Reduce triggers that can cause anxiety, like creepy decorations and scary special effects.
- Make sure anyone feels comfortable regardless of their gender identity.
- Remove obstacles for disabilities.
- Include kids with food allergies or feeding challenges.
Remember, have a happy, and inclusive, Halloween, because nothing is scarier than inaccessibility.