PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Ron Frick from the Lycoming County United Way.

Ron talks about the upcoming LIVE United in Music III, presented by UPMC, taking place next week at the Community Arts Center.

The event invites central PA’s biggest musical stars to Williamsport as a part of LIVE United Month, aimed at showcasing the Lycoming County United Way and their community as a whole.

Ron describes what to expect at the event, and explains how it differs from “regular” concerts.

He also explains how this show helps the mission of the United Way throughout Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.

LIVE United in Music III will take place on Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit lcuw.org or CACLive.com, call 570-323-9448, or email UnitedWay@lcuw.org.